Jayapal: Michigan Republicans Will Vote for Abdul El-Sayed

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed Republicans would vote for Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Jayapal said, “I’m struck by the fact that they have nothing positive to offer voters. All they can do is try to attach labels to Abdul El-Sayed after seeing a primary. That was a remarkable turnout from voters. I mean, 1.4 million votes, I believe, were cast in the Michigan primary; people are electrified and being on the ground with Abdul. I can tell you he is an electrifying candidate. He has really mobilized a whole group of voters who had given up on the Democratic Party, who didn’t believe in politics more broadly. There were Republican voters who were coming out for him because they know that the system is broken, and they want somebody who is going to be a fighter for working people right here at home, and they feel like Abdul is that guy. So I am excited for this general election. We knew it was going to be close no matter who won the primary.”

She added, “When I was there, there were Republican voters who were like, yeah, you know, he’s probably a little too left for me, but I am willing to give this a chance because what we’re doing is not working. This is not the country that it should be, and I’m willing to try something else. So I think that is really important. And I think that’s a message that’s resonating not just in Michigan, but in Pennsylvania and Ohio and California, Colorado, New York, Washington state, across the country; voters are sick and tired of a system that privileges the wealthiest few and the billionaires and the giant corporations, and is not taking care of their everyday needs.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN