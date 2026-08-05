Mullin on DEA Saying Cartels Are ‘One in the Same’ with Mexico: Have ‘Good Partnership’ with Sheinbaum

During an interview with NewsNation released on Tuesday, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded to an assertion from the DEA that Mexico’s government and cartels are “one in the same” by saying that there is corruption and we “constantly have that issue”, but “we have a good partnership with President Sheinbaum and her administration. We work with them every single day. Our cooperation gets better at understanding their sovereignty needs, but understanding the criminal activity that flows north to south and south to north.”

NewsNation Senior Border and Immigration Correspondent Ali Bradley asked, “The cartels are obviously at the helm of the movement of everyone at the border. The DEA has said that the Mexican government and the cartels are one in the same. Do you echo that sentiment, and how do you crack down on them if they’re working together?”

Mullin answered, “Well, we do know there’s corruption with inside — especially with our border communities, with the cartels. They’re very wealthy. We constantly have that issue with them paying off our southern friends in some very high-ranking places. And it’s frustrating to us. But we have a good partnership with President Sheinbaum and her administration. We work with them every single day. Our cooperation gets better at understanding their sovereignty needs, but understanding the criminal activity that flows north to south and south to north. And, as a partnership, we can defeat these terrorist organizations. They’re not just terrorizing Mexico, they’re also terrorizing our cities and states, too. And our goal is to defeat these terrorist cartels every single day. And so, the better we can work and partner together, the better we can go after these terrorist organizations.”

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