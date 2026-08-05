Spanberger: Dems Will Flip No Fewer than Two GOP House Seats, Possible Five

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) predicted Democrats would flip at least two and up to five seats in the midterm elections.

Spanberger said, “This started, frankly, back in the 2020 election when President Trump said that he needed to find, you know, a couple thousand votes out of Georgia. And then when that plan didn’t work, it was a couple of congressional seats in Texas. And we saw state legislatures take action to appease the president and essentially change the maps to try. But to your point, which I think is an important one. Just because of the, you know, historical voting tendencies doesn’t mean that a seat is necessarily going to swing a particular way in the election. But we saw the legislature in Texas and in North Carolina change the maps, and other states have taken that step forward now. I think certainly importantly in Virginia, as I believe is the case in Maryland, that in order to make any redistricting efforts, there needs to be buy-in of the people. Now, ultimately, Virginia voted to make that change.”

She added, “Ultimately, our Supreme Court struck it down, in a kind of a process argument. And so we still maintain our original maps here in Virginia. And I think that what we’ll see in November will be a tremendous outpouring of voter engagement. We will see high, high turnout. And in Virginia, I believe that we will flip no fewer than two seats. But I’m aggressive and competitive, so I’m going to go with four in on a really good night. Five. And I say that because in fact, in November 2025, when I was on the ballot, I won two of our current Republican held seats. You know, in a statewide election, I happened to win the lines of two of them. So I know those are eminently winnable.”

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