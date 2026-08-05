Van Jones: El-Sayed’s Position Is ‘Leave Israeli Children to Be Bombed and Rocketed’

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones said that Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s position on weapons sales to Israel is “that you should just leave Israeli children to be bombed and rocketed.”

Jones said, “I think he has a tremendous opportunity to maybe back off of some of the more extreme policies. You want to condition aid, that’s one thing. But to say that Israel can’t even defend itself, it can’t even buy weapons to defend itself from America. That’s too far. So I think he’s got an opportunity to readjust, to reassure some of these young Jewish voters.”

Jones further stated, “I hope that he changes that position, because to say that Israel can’t even buy weapons to defend itself is too far. And that puts a message out that it’s open season for Israeli children, which we don’t want.”

He added, “The Iron Dome was Obama’s attempt to — it’s a defensive weapon, just saying you can’t drop rockets on Israelis. You’ve now got somebody who might be in the Senate saying that that’s not even — that they object to that, that you should just leave Israeli children to be bombed and rocketed. Nobody in their right mind should say that.”

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