Dem Rep. McClellan Dodges on if She Agrees with El-Sayed on Cutting Off Iron Dome

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA) avoided saying whether she believes the United States should even give defensive support to Israel like the Iron Dome.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “Do you agree with him on Israel, that, basically, we shouldn’t fund any military operations for them, shouldn’t fund the Iron Dome, shouldn’t fund anything that they’re doing?”

McClellan responded, “I think that we need to make sure that we are supporting our national security interests here and abroad, and, obviously, making sure that we have the Middle East on a path to peace, which it is not now. But, first, we need to get out of this forever war in Iran that the president stumbled into with no clear goals, with no clear endgame. And we need to address the needs of the American people who are hurting right now in a cost of living crisis that this war has made worse.”

Michaelson followed up, “So is that some funding for Israel’s military?”

McClellan answered, “I think we need to look at the whole picture of what we need to do to have peace in the Middle East that is sustainable and to address the needs of the American people.”

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