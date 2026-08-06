Dem Sen. Alsobrooks on Fetterman’s Criticism of Embracing Piker: ‘Jedi Mind Trick’ to Not Focus on GOP

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) responded to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) saying that he can’t unify with people who are “willing to embrace people that [love] Hamas or that [think] America deserved 9/11” by saying that Democrats will see through “the Jedi mind trick of those who want us to focus any place other than the fact that the Republicans are the reason for the pain in our country, the reason we can’t afford our healthcare, the reason why people are dying.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “But are Democrats going to unify? There is real question around that, given the insurgence that we’ve seen amongst Democratic socialists in the party. You are known as a moderate. CNN’s Isaac Dovere has reporting that Democratic leaders talk confidently about how they know the party can come together behind El-Sayed, but then many, Dovere reports, asked to go off the record to say just how terrified they are that the wounds just are too deep and festering to heal. And look no further than Sen. John Fetterman, asked about El-Sayed, and then how El-Sayed responded.”

Bolduan then played video of Fetterman and El-Sayed, which included Fetterman saying, “I can’t come together with someone, if you are willing to embrace people that [love] Hamas or that [think] America deserved 9/11.”

Bolduan then asked, “Senator, that’s not unity. How big of a problem is this? Do you think people are downplaying how deep these wounds are?”

Alsobrooks responded, “You know what? These have been passionate primaries. The issues couldn’t be more serious. The time couldn’t be more serious. These are really dire times. We are absolutely unified. Democrats are going to come together because we recognize we have no choice –.”

Bolduan then cut in to ask, “But does that look like unity?”

Alsobrooks answered, “Well, you know what? Right on the heels of a passionate primary race, the passions are very high. But what I can tell you you’re going to see is, we are going to line up behind Democratic nominees all across this country and recognize, again, the Jedi mind trick of those who want us to focus any place other than the fact that the Republicans are the reason for the pain in our country, the reason we can’t afford our healthcare, the reason why people are dying. Our kids are dying in this war, this needless war, while this president’s children are getting rich. Be clear about where the pain has come from, and I am going to be a voice to help us remember that. For those who are concerned about how we got here, I think we can look right at the map, and it all leads back to Republican leadership. And so, we are going to unify. We’re going to get back our country. We’re going to fight again for those who are tired of living on the margins, who are tired of just trying to get by, they want wealth for their families, wealth for their children, and democratic opportunities once again. And that’s what we’re going to focus on. And we are going to win in November because these messages resonate with the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett