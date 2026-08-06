Elizabeth Warren: Republicans Are ‘Queasy’ About Voting Yes for Blanche

Thursday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Senate Republicans are “queasy” about voting “yes” for Todd Blanche to become the next Attorney General.

When asked about Blanche’s confirmation vote, Warren said, “You know, the word I would use over on the Republican side, and they should speak for themselves, is I keep looking over there and seeing a lot of people who look queasy. They are very uncomfortable about putting not just the president’s personal lawyer in charge of the Department of Justice, but the guy who wants to defend the deal that Donald Trump and his family will never get audited for all of their tax cheating. The outside estimate is that’s like $100 million that they just basically a gift to Donald Trump and a cost to American taxpayers who don’t get that money back.”

She continued, “So I think there are a lot of folks on the Republican side who are not eager to have their names next to a yes vote for Todd Blanche. ”

She added, “And let me put it this way. If they are eager to have their names next to it, shame on them.”

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