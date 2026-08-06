Rabb on Abolishing Police: Founders Didn’t Know What Policing Was

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Democratic U.S. House nominee Chris Rabb backed the elimination of cash bail and responded to a question on whether he wants to abolish the police by saying that “long before there was any notion of policing, we had founders that did not even understand that term. Policing is something that’s evolved over time. Ultimately, what we want is to have communities that are safe. And 99% of what police do [is] not going after the bad guys, all of that can be done in different ways by professionals who are trained to do so.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Would you like to eliminate cash bail and establish a wealth tax?”

Rabb answered, “Absolutely.”

Hannity then asked, “Would you like to abolish prisons and abolish the police?”

Rabb responded, “Well, what’s interesting about that statement is, long before there was any notion of policing, we had founders that did not even understand that term. Policing is something that’s evolved over time. Ultimately, what we want is to have communities that are safe. And 99% of what police do [is] not going after the bad guys, all of that can be done in different ways by professionals who are trained to do so.”

Hannity then cut in to say, “I’m talking about police that arrest bad people that commit crimes and commit robberies and rape, the child molesters, the drug dealers, those people.”

Rabb responded, “There were people who did that before the term police existed, though. Let’s talk about this in the appropriate context.”

Hannity then asked, “Do you want to defund them?”

Rabb answered, “No, I never said that.”

Rabb added, “We need to keep our communities safe, and there are ways of doing that, long before the term police ever existed. Do you believe in sheriffs? Do you believe in state troopers?”

Hannity followed up, “State troopers, can they be armed in your view?”

Rabb answered, “I believe in arming one’s self.”

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