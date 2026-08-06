Sen. Alsobrooks: Republicans Attacking Fauci a ‘Clown Show’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) asking the Justice Department to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci after a Senate committee voted to hold him in contempt of Congress was a “clown show.”

Alsobrooks said, “I think it’s very clear that the Republicans are mastering the Jedi mind trick. The fact that they brought out of retirement 84-, 85-year-old Dr. Fauci to try to accuse him of something instead of focusing on RFK Jr., the person who is presently causing harm to Americans. Where we see cyclospora, people are asking why they’re in the emergency rooms. Measles at the highest rates that we’ve seen in 35 years; the fact that we’ve canceled important research. And instead of focusing on what is causing harm right this second, what is making Americans sicker and by the way, poor, they decide instead to do the Jedi mind trick into focus on Dr. Fauci. So these people are so unserious. This clown show today was disgraceful. And I think Americans will be able to see through it. We are approaching midterms, and they hope that Americans focus on this mess rather than what they see with their own eyes and what they’re experiencing in their households.”

She added, “The focus of this shouldn’t be Doctor Fauci. The focus ought to be on RFK Jr., the person they empowered to harm Americans, who is full of conspiracy theories, who has again overseen the highest rate of measles in 35 years, Cyclospora, because they have released and reduced, the monitoring systems that allow us to find food borne illnesses, we are now literally sicker because of this administration and because they know that Americans understand this is midterm elections approach. They decided to to dig out Doctor Fauci and maybe accuse him of something, from six years ago. This is ridiculous. And Americans know it.”

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