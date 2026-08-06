Vance: Resolving Iran Situation ‘Going to Be Messy and It’s Going to Take Some Time’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance said that resolving the situation in Iran is “going to be messy and it’s going to take some time to get there” but there will be a positive result.

Vance said that if people “want to make me own the effort to try to bring this war to a successful conclusion, I’m happy to let them make me own it. I am absolutely trying to do that. But, to your point, that sometimes requires one step forward, two steps back, then three steps forward and one step back. I can certainly understand the American people are maybe looking at this, and they say, well, it seems like we’re making progress, and then it seems like we’re not. But the reality, Laura, is that, number one, the Iranians are extraordinarily difficult people. Number two, they have a fractured system. So, there are people within their system that want the war to be over. There are also people within their system who are crazy radicals who want the war to continue. Our job is to navigate through that and get the best outcome for the American people, but for the president of the United States as well.”

He continued, “And I do think that where we will ultimately land — it’s going to be messy and it’s going to take some time to get there — where we will ultimately land is you see oil, I think, was $79 today, those oil prices are going to come down and stay down, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and the United States will be in a stronger position. But we’re kind of in the middle of the game. And I think people are trying to pre-judge exactly how this is going to go. I can tell you with confidence, it’s going to go in a place that is good for the United States of America. But we’re going to use all the tools that we have, military, economic, and diplomatic to make sure we bring this thing to the right resolution.”

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