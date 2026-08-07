Pearson: Trump Created ‘Murderous Task Force’ that Has Killed Four Black Men

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour,” Democratic congressional candidate Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson (D) said President Donald Trump “has created his own murderous task force” that has “killed four black men.”

Host Ali Velshi said, “We have seen this in both Southern states and heavily Republican states. That enthusiasm, as measured by, primary turnout amongst Democratic voters, is remarkable. In some cases, getting up toward in Michigan, I think it was almost up toward presidential primary level. And people are very, very, as you say, fired up.”

Pearson said, “I mean, we literally in Shelby County, let’s just say the county where I’m from, we haven’t had this significant increase in turnout since 2010, but that was the last time, numbers were this high. And so there is a lot of energy in the wake of, honestly the Callais decision. And in the wake of just the reality that the president has created his own murderous task force in our city that’s killed four black men. The ICE agents are separating families and communities, and people do not want to live in a country where everything is to the benefit of those at the top. And everything else that hurts, the rest of us working class people. And I think the reality of that is setting in for a lot of folks in Tennessee is that we have to go in a different direction, and that’s taking people to the polls, in ways that they have not been before. And it is our opportunity over the next 8 to 9 days to capitalize on that passion and all that energy and on that vision, not of division, which is what, the other side is going to be offering.”

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