Raskin: Trump ‘Rampaging over the Constitution and the Bill of Rights’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “rampaging over the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

Raskin said, “he Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee know that we are in the fight of our lives and have been working every single day. Michael, to try to defend the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy against an authoritarian president who’s just been rampaging over the Constitution in the Bill of Rights.”

He added, “And it’s not just the weaponization fund but any transfer of money for these purposes. If these people have a valid cause of action against the Capitol Police or the U.S. government, go to court and make your case. Not a single one has been able to do that because they had every advantage of due process and, the presumption of innocence. They were all lawfully convicted and lots of them just pled guilty. So Donald Trump just wants to give them a bonanza payout day. And it’s got nothing to do with the rule of law that’s characteristic of an authoritarian society and a mafia state. That is not something representative of the U.S. government.”

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