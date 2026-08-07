Ron Johnson: ‘Not a Good Look’ for Dems to Bury Their Head in the Sand over Fauci

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed the ongoing congressional inquiry into former Biden health adviser Anthony Fauci, a key figure in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He attacked his Democrat colleagues for obstructing the effort.

“What could happen to him if they proceed to prosecute?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

Johnson replied, “Well, you’re the attorney. He could be convicted and might have to serve time. We also know that the attorney general from Florida is looking at state charges. Coach [Tommy] Tuberville, probably the next governor of Alabama, set his goal in life is to make sure that Anthony Fauci is in court every day.”

Ingraham said, “He had the situation where he’s the hero still of the Democrats. I mean, they’re holding him out as, I mean, he’s a Nobel Prize winner and Medal of Honor, Freedom winner, all rolled into one.”

Johnson responded, “Of course, you were in the hearing room. As devastating as that was for Anthony Fauci, I thought the Democrats just –”

Ingraham replied, “Embarrassed themselves.”

Johnson said, “Yes, I mean, just put your head in the sand. I mean, so many Americans have had their eyes opened up to the corruption of these federal agencies. You know the corruption of Anthony Fauci. Their eyes are open. Why do the Democrats continue to bury their head in the sand? It’s not a good look.”

Ingraham added, “Because they’re all implicated.”

Johnson said, “Well, they’re all complicit. There’s no doubt about it.”

Ingraham continued, “They’re complicit in the damage that was done to our children and the refusal to do real oversight during this pandemic, except against Trump.”

Johnson added, “By the way, that’s pretty well society-wide. Our medical establishment, our federal health agencies, politicians. I mean, how many – – how many elected officials you know did videos? Get that jab. They were completely — they were unaware of how dangerous those things really would be.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor