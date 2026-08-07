Schiff: Blanche Has Turned DOJ into a ‘Protection Racket’ for Trump

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has turned the Justice Department into a “protection racket for the president.”

Schiff said, “It used to be the case when you got a nominee who is unfit for office, you would reject them, and you would say to the president, send me somebody qualified. That hasn’t happened here. And given the long list of malfeasance and infractions of Todd Blanche, the Justice Department is really hard to wrap your head around. He’s weaponized the department to create a slush fund for the president. He’s used the president to go after, and used the department to go after, the president’s enemies—one thing after another. And there’s simply no reason, as you pointed out, to believe he’s going to be any different. Once confirmed. Indeed, he may have even more license to carry the dirty water of the president once he’s got the confirmation behind him.”

He continued, “There are lots of conservative lawyers out there. The president could choose someone who would not turn the Justice Department into this kind of protection racket for the president.”

He added, “There’s just simply no rationale for accepting him. Except I don’t know what favor of the president.”

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