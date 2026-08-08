GOP Rep. Sessions: Get Saudis, Pakistan, Turkey to Negotiating Table to Get Iran Deal

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said that he thinks the best solution for the war in Iran is to “get our leaders, from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and other places to sit down and say, it’s in our best interest to come to a deal.”

Sessions said, “I think that we have seen where we were at nine or ten straight days where we were trying to get the Iranians back to the table, that was based upon our friends in Pakistan and elsewhere trying to get us to work. There was a term a couple of weeks ago about give peace a chance. Well, the Iranians don’t want that. The Iranians want something entirely differently, and that’s why, every time you hear the president say one thing, which I think is very truthful, from the Pakistani and other — Saudis in the region, they are being attacked, too, and they want us to move to an agreement. But I don’t think that, in the scheme of things, that’s where it’s going to head.”

He continued, “And so I think we ought to go into some bit of silence, get people at the table. Let’s cut a deal. Let’s quit talking about who’s doing what, and get our leaders, from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and other places to sit down and say, it’s in our best interest to come to a deal. And then you have large groups of people, other countries that are placing their prestige, not on one side or another, but about ending the war and making it a just and lasting peace. That’s what I think — that’s what I’d like to see.”

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