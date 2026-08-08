GOP Rep. Sessions: ‘Plan About Winning the War’ in Iran Is ‘Old Idea’, Don’t Have Votes to Give Military What’s Needed

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) discussed the war in Iran and said that “I think that we don’t have the votes on the floor of the House of Representatives to provide the president and the military the things that would be necessary to protect them. The plan about winning the war, I think, is an old idea.”

Sessions said, “Until we got to the 60 days, I don’t think that there was a legal requirement for the president. … [A]t the 60-day mark, there appears to be, very clearly to me, the law where Congress would have a say, yes or no, and my point might be that this conflict that we have with the Iranians is unlike any that I think any member of Congress and any person in Washington would’ve thought would’ve come to where it is. And that is the Iranians are not going to give. There is no giving. It is total that they want to have control, that they are going to stand by their means, and they have far more abilities than I think we knew going into this.”

Host Dasha Burns then cut in to ask, “So, do you think a peace deal is possible at all at this point?”

Sessions answered, “Do I think peace is possible? I think that resolution, whether it’s the way we thought it would happen or not, is maybe headed that direction today. I think the Iranian economy is in trouble. I think they’ve got to worry about that. And I think that we don’t have the votes on the floor of the House of Representatives to provide the president and the military the things that would be necessary to protect them. The plan about winning the war, I think, is an old idea.”

Later, Sessions said that others in the region like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “want us to move to an agreement. But I don’t think that, in the scheme of things, that’s where it’s going to head.” And he thinks we should “get our leaders, from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, and other places” to sit down at the table in order to get a deal.

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