Krishnamoorthi: Birthright Citizenship, Birth Tourism Orders Seen As Going Against Not Just Those Groups, ‘But Immigrants in General’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that the executive orders by President Donald Trump to limit birthright citizenship and birth tourism are perceived as “Kind of going against, not just these individual categories of people, but immigrants in general.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer asked, “Congressman, I know you’re a child of immigrants yourself. What’s your response to these latest moves by President Trump to limit what’s called birthright citizenship and so-called birth tourism?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “Slight correction, I’m an immigrant myself, and so, this is a personal issue to me. Look, I think that these executive orders are, again, unconstitutional. They fly in the face of the plain language of the Constitution. And I think that, basically, the American people see this doubling and tripling down on this particular issue as basically, A. Kind of going against, not just these individual categories of people, but immigrants in general. And then, B. It’s not a priority for the American people right now when they see their economy tanking, they see $4 gas, and they see a war that is illegal and unconstitutional that is creating chaos, both for our military, but also for our economy.”

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