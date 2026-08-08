Maher: ‘Don’t Believe’ Hong Saying She’s Now OK with Thanksgiving, ‘Couldn’t Make a Character Like This Up’

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he doesn’t believe Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong’s renunciation of her prior denunciation of Thanksgiving and said, “I don’t believe you people who renounce things. We know what you said. You mean it, live by it.”

After mentioning Hong’s critcism of Thanksgiving, Maher said, “Of course, yesterday…renounced it. I don’t believe you, I don’t believe you people who renounce things. We know what you said. You mean it, live by it. … No, you meant it. You know why I know she meant it? Because she hates all holidays. She talked about feeling attacked on Christmas when someone put on her computer a Christmas scene. She doesn’t like fireworks, 4th of July. Halloween, all the far lefties hate Halloween, costumes that are inappropriate, oh please. This woman doesn’t like Valentine’s Day, another way of capitalism taking over our love life. She said Valentine’s Day, the holiday that brings out the worst of humanity. That’s the holiday that brings out the worst of humanity? Have you ever been to a Black Friday sale? People will hip check an old lady to get an air fryer. … The one place you don’t have to worry about running into Francesca Hong? Party City.”

He added, “I couldn’t make a character like this up. And she’s running for governor of a big state, Wisconsin.”

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