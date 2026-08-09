El-Sayed: After Elections, We Will Investigate Trump

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed said that after he is elected, Democrats would “investigate all of the ways that this administration has used their power for their gain and enrichment.”

El-Sayed said, “Well, look, let me just tell you the picture from my state. We‘ve been up and down the state. Now, I‘ve been at this for 15 months, been to 110 cities, over 500 public events. Everywhere I go, people say the same thing. It just shouldn‘t be this hard. It shouldn‘t be this hard to afford your groceries or fill up your tank, or worry about getting sick without having to worry about losing everything too. And we ran this campaign to do three things get money out of politics, put money in your pocket, pass Medicare for all. When I‘m elected to the U.S. Senate, the first thing we need to do is start holding the Trump Administration accountable.”

He added, “You know, when we win, God willing, I will take my seat as a member of a Senate majority that gives us subpoena power to be able to investigate all of the ways that this administration has used their power for their gain and enrichment, and against ours. And I think that means hauling them up to really understand all the conversations that were had about who got to get refunds after this terrible tariff policy, who got to get excluded from those refunds. It means hauling up people like RFK Jr.. And holding them accountable for the dosing of our public health apparatus, for which we now need to be dodging lettuce across the state of Michigan for fear of getting explosive diarrhea, which nobody ever thought would be a consequence of electing Donald Trump. But here we are. So it‘s those powers, and then the ability to set up to build the runway for a president in 2028 who can come in and start doing the things to hold big corporations accountable, to start enforcing antitrust policy, to start rethinking our tax system so it‘s less burdensome on everyday people. And we‘re taxing billionaires, their wealth, and to stand up for unions who have been critical to winning fair wages.”

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