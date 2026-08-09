El-Sayed Calls Trump an ‘Overlord’ in Tirade About President’s ‘Rocky Road’ Marriage

On Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Michigan Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed said President Donald Trump is an “overlord,” with a marriage on a “rocky road.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Speaking of President Trump, last night he posted on social media a photograph of him and First Lady Melania Trump in formal attire. Next to a photograph of you and your and your wife. You appear to be in a in a restaurant booth or something. Your wife is a psychiatrist. She’s wearing a hijab. The caption was two very different Americans. What was your response when you saw that?”

El-Sayed said, “Yeah, he’s right. One in which your overlords are two people who don’t like each other, but joined in the interest of making billions of dollars off of you or two people who genuinely like, love each other, enjoyed some pancakes together, want to come together to build the kind of America where they can raise a family. And know that that family is going to have the good things. So, yes, you got two different visions of America. Donald Trump’s vision is the one you’re living in right now. Can you afford your gas? Can you afford your groceries? Do you believe when you look your kids in the eye that they’re going to have a better future than you did?

He added, “And actually, Sarah and I like each other. I don’t know about, the first lady and the president, but from what I’ve heard, it’s a bit of a rocky road.”

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