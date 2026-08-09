Murphy Claims Trump Has Lost Iran War — ‘America Is Weaker, Iran Is Stronger’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) declared that President Donald Trump “has lost this war,” leaving America weaker and Iran stronger.

Murphy said, ‘Donald Trump has lost this war. America is weaker. Iran is stronger. The price to reopen the strait increases by the day. The supposed deal that’s on the table right now would pay Iran $100 billion a year in order to reopen the strait. That is one third of Iran’s entire economy. What a victory for Iran [is] that the end of this war, they get paid to reopen the strait. They get paid to rebuild their military. They get paid to rebuild their support for proxies in the region. The answer to your question is yes. I will support a deal to end this war and to reopen the strait. I am prepared to support a bad deal to end this war and reopen the strait, because the only deal that is available at this point in time is a terrible bad deal. But the war needs to end, because every day that the war continues, America gets weaker, Iran gets stronger, and people here in the United States get screwed as prices go up and up and up.”

He added, “The priority right now is ending this war. 7 in 10 Americans want this war to end. Families are being bankrupted as we speak by this war. As kids are going back to school. Families are realizing that filling up lunchboxes this year is going to cost them $4,000 more than it did last year. That is mostly because of this war.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN