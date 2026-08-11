Pritzker: Trump ‘Put People in Harm’s Way to Save Himself’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said President Donald Trump “put people in harm’s way” while discussing the Secret Service moving him to a small military jet in July 2026 following a credible Iranian threat to target Air Force One with a missile.

Pritzker said, “It was a bait and switch. He put people in harm’s way to save himself. That’s who Donald Trump is. And he’s willing to put our our troops in harm’s way in the war in Iran even though he shouldn’t have done that in the first place. He’s also somebody who obviously — I mean, he slinked away, literally in a catering truck, while the reporters and his own staff were on a plane that apparently was under threat.”

He added, “He did not need to put his staff and those reporters in harm’s way. He literally could have warned them and taken them off the flight. There were other ways to handle this, but instead he was okay with the idea that maybe that plane would be shot down or maybe there was some other security threat to that aircraft. That’s clearly what all of this indicates. He really doesn’t give a darn about the people on that plane.”

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