Dem Rep. Moore: GOP Wants to Use Socialism Against Us, Hong Ran ‘Splendid Campaign’ on Issues People Care About

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), who supported David Crowley in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, said that “we are terrified of how Republicans define us. And Francesca Hong decided to call herself a democratic socialist” and Republicans “sort of want to use that jargon as a cudgel” against Democrats, but “Francesca Hong ran an absolutely splendid campaign. And she did focus on things that are on people’s minds, which is why she received so many votes.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, “I know you also won your primary last night against a progressive candidate. When you hear those voters say things like, hey, this is a wake-up call, was that your lesson? Do you feel like this was a wake-up call for you?”

Moore answered, “Well, good morning, and, first of all, I’m a progressive as well. And David Crowley is a progressive as well. I think that we are terrified of how Republicans define us. And Francesca Hong decided to call herself a democratic socialist and that that — the Republicans sort of want to use that jargon as a cudgel to prevent Democratic voters from supporting, in the general election, that candidate. I just want to say that Francesca Hong ran an absolutely splendid campaign. And she did focus on things that are on people’s minds, which is why she received so many votes.”

Moore added that affordability and healthcare were two of those issues.

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