Dem Rep. Pocan: Republicans Calling Us Democratic Socialists Don’t Understand Definitions

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) responded to fears that Democrats are moving too far to the left by saying that “Republicans have loved to use democratic socialist over and over, and now they’re calling us Communists.” And “they don’t understand the definitions of what they’re calling us.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, it won’t surprise you, Congressman, that the Republicans that we speak with on this program are saying that real extremists are those on the far left, like Francesca Hong, and even if she didn’t win, Abdul El-Sayed won. We saw democratic socialists elected in primaries in New York. What is your response to someone who says that the party is shifting in a leftward and dangerous direction?”

Pocan answered, “I think the Republicans have loved to use democratic socialist over and over, and now they’re calling us Communists. Like, they’ve lost any credibility. They clearly haven’t taken a high school or even a junior high civics class recently, because they don’t understand the definitions of what they’re calling us. But what people do know is they’re paying more out of pocket for goods, because of actions of Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress.”

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