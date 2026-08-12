Ossoff: ‘When We Win’ the Midterms ‘Accountability Is Coming’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said “when” Democrats win control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, “accountability is coming.”

Ossoff said, “They see the writing on the wall this fall. They see the rebuke that is coming, and they fear the accountability that will follow it. They recognize the president is deeply unpopular. He’s reviled. The public is awake to his corruption and self-dealing. And so they are trying to build a barrier around the president, the First Family, the White House staff and the cabinet to try to make them impervious to congressional investigation, to try to protect all of these abuses of power and all of this self-dealing from the kind of rigorous congressional investigation that will expose the truth and allow the American public to ensure there’s accountability for wrongdoing. I don’t think that it will work. The truth will come out. Mark my words, the truth will come out.”

He added, “After Watergate, there were safeguards put in place to try to prevent these kinds of egregious presidential abuses of power. They’re basically demolishing all of that in service to this man’s self-dealing, his self-enrichment, his endless pursuit of vendettas. They can try to protect him from congressional oversight, but when we win the House and we win the Senate, the truth is going to come out and accountability is coming.”

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