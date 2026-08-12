Peggy Flanagan: ‘We Need to Rip ICE Apart’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Democratic Senate candidate and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said we need to rip Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apart.

Flanagan said, “We’ve seen over $240 billion has been spent on ICE, on Donald Trump’s immigration force. And, you know, we have been through an incredible amount of trauma here, the economic impacts, the impact on our children, the death of two Minnesotans, Renée Good and Alex Pretti. This is just an agency that’s been allowed to kill with impunity. I think what Minnesotans want, what Americans want—they want secure borders and an immigration policy that is grounded in safety and dignity and a pathway to citizenship for folks. This agency is completely out of control. I think we have to rip it apart.”

She continued, “I think we need immigration, and we need an immigration system. But this immigration system is completely broken. What we have experienced here, 3,000 ICE agents in our streets terrorizing our neighbors. No one should be supportive of that.”

She added, “I think that we need to rip ICE apart and make sure that this agency is held to account. I don’t believe that people should be able, you know, these agents should be able to kill with impunity. No one should be okay with that.”

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