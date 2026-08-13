Dem Rep. Stevens: Piker’s Not Part of Democratic Party, Don’t Know Why El-Sayed Campaigning With Him

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said that she doesn’t know why Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is campaigning with Hasan Piker, who she thinks deserves to be condemned. She also said of Piker, “I don’t think he’s a part of the Democratic Party.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Why is Dr. Sayed campaigning with someone like Hasan Piker? Shouldn’t he distance himself from that?”

Stevens responded, “Well, I don’t know why. You should ask him.”

Stevens added, “I believe he should be condemned. I do. I said that…on Election Day, I said that. … I don’t know what the guy has to do with Michigan.”

Stevens further stated, “I don’t agree with Piker. I don’t think he’s a part of the Democratic Party.”

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