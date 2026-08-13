Kelly: Trump ‘Shouldn’t Be Weighing In on Systems on Aircraft Carriers’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump should not be weighing in on aircraft carrier launch technology.

Host Jen Psaki said, “Today the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has directed the Navy to tear out a complex system for launching jet fighters from its aircraft carriers and instead go back to using steam catapults. This sounds crazy, even to people who are not experts. I mean, this is something that will likely cost billions of dollars, but can you explain what exactly this means, what the impacts here could be?”

Kelly said, “Well, the impact is redesigning the the newer ships that are part of the Ford-class of aircraft carriers. And it’s a big redesign and it’s probably going to cost billions of dollars. And by the way, Donald Trump knows nothing about this stuff.”

He added, “I mean, does the guy know nothing about the way our government is supposed to work and how it’s supposed to be managed? For him to get in these details, especially with his background — I mean, what is his background? He’s a marginally failed real estate developer with multiple bankruptcies. He shouldn’t be weighing in on systems on aircraft carriers.”

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