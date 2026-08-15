Issa: Likely Won’t Have ‘Meaningful’ Iran Talks Until Their Leadership Changes

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that it is unlikely that there will be any “meaningful negotiations” with Iran until there is a change in its leadership in some manner and “The real change has to be a change in how Iran treats the rest of the world, and particularly, its neighbors, both Arab and Jew.”

Issa said, “[Y]ou’re right about one thing: This has been a sticky conflict, because Iran doesn’t have an off-ramp. And they don’t have an off-ramp because they don’t want one. They are exactly what they’ve been for nearly half a century, a terrorist expansion-based ideological country. And until those leaders change or are changed, we’re probably not going to see meaningful negotiations in spite of President Trump’s leadership.”

He added that the United States has prevented Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, but “They’re always just one shipment from North Korea or one rogue scientist away from the possibility of getting it again. The real change has to be a change in how Iran treats the rest of the world, and particularly, its neighbors, both Arab and Jew.”

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