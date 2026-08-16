Rep. Garcia: Impeaching Trump ‘Has to Be on the Table’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “Connect,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said impeaching President Donald Trump is on the table if Democrats win the majority in the midterm elections.

Host Jacob Soboroff said, “Can you break it down for me? How do you think that this memo, this expansion of executive privilege, will get in the way of investigations that you would like to do should the Democrats retake control of the House come November?”

Garcia said, “The American public really has to understand what this memo is actually saying. And I don’t think people get how dangerous this actually is. Essentially, what Todd Blanche did, one of his first actions was to essentially shield the president from really any conversations that he’s having with really anyone that he views as an advisor. And some are then claiming this executive privilege so that the public can’t get access to important government documents, conversations, memos.”

Soboroff said, “Is impeachment on the table? Is that another avenue of accountability for you?”

Garcia said, “I think impeachment always has to be on the table. But I think we should be clear that Donald Trump does commit impeachable offenses weekly.”

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