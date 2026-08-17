Ossoff: ‘We’re in Banana Republic Territory’ with Trump Family Corruption

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said we are in “banana republic territory” with the national bank regulator’s preliminary approval for the Trump family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, to secure a bank charter.

Host Jen Psaki said, “So nothing should be surprising anymore in terms of the depths of corruption with this president. But I just wonder, as you learned about what I just outlined and what had happened on Friday, that the president’s own government gave him the approval he needed to start his own bank, essentially to benefit his own crypto business. You’ve talked about corruption a lot. What went through your head?”

Ossoff said, “First of all, remember this is the Trump family crypto business that’s been the conduit for all this foreign money directly into their pockets. This is how the Emiratis paid hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump family businesses. And now the Trump administration, it seems, will give the stamp of approval to the Trump family bank. I mean, we’re in banana republic territory here. And there’s Don and Eric with their taxpayer-backed tungsten mine in Kazakhstan, the magnet company they invested in, getting all these DOD dollars.”

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