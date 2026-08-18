Moskowitz: My District Has People Who ‘Escaped Socialism’, They Reject DSA

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) discussed his primary win and said that “25% of this district is Jewish. 20% of this district is Hispanic. People have escaped socialism.” And they reject the DSA.

Moskowitz said that “there were a lot of people who didn’t vote for me tonight that maybe didn’t vote for socialism, but voted against the status quo and wanted to send a message.”

He added, “But, look, you’ve got to remember, 25% of this district is Jewish. 20% of this district is Hispanic. People have escaped socialism. And when they hear folks from the DSA go on television and talk about how they want to abolish the Senate — which, don’t give Trump any ideas — and, they want to get rid of prisons and no borders, most Americans hear that stuff and they say, what is going on? And, look, these people go on Fox News, Fox News wants to book these people every single day if they could, so that these people can talk about how we’re just going to get rid of prisons and get rid of Article I of the Constitution. That’s not what the American people want. The American people want change. They want change, but they don’t want this sort of extremism.”

Moskowitz further stated that, for his opponent, opposing support for Israel was a “core issue, and I think you’ll see, obviously, when it comes to Florida, the voters rejected that. They want to hear about other things, other than Israel. This is a pro-Israel district.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett