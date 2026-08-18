MS NOW’s Steele: Republicans ‘Don’t Give a Damn’ About the Military

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Michael Steele said Republicans “don’t give a damn about” what happens to the men and women in the U.S. military.

Steele said, “This Congress is inept. It is the height of buffoonery. It needs to go. It is a danger to the American people.”

He continued, “I mean, the military Republicans used to beat their breast and beat up everybody else who was not down with USA, USA, military and service and all of that, and they treat the military as an afterthought. It’s just another pawn in the play for them. They don’t give a damn about what happens to these men and women. How much outrage have we heard about the Lincoln from Republicans? Seriously, where is the bank of microphones and the leadership standing there condemning what’s happened on this ship and holding the administration, the secretary of DOD, accountable for it?”

He added, “The Secretary of Defense should have his TV-groomed behind on that deck, talking to those sailors and letting them know, ‘I got you.’ But he can’t, because the only person he’s got is Donald Trump, and the only person who’s got him is Donald Trump. That’s it.”

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