Darline Graham: ‘I Was Just Honest,’ Many People Can’t Find Taiwan on a Map, Care About Other Issues

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC) said, “I’m not a politician, certainly not a career politician. I don’t speak politician. I was just honest,” when she said she wasn’t that informed on national security. She also stated that she “did say, several times, that China is our enemy, a military and economic threat to the United States. Of course, Taiwan is our friend.” And that she knows security issues are important, but she doesn’t think many people can find Taiwan on a map. She also said voters are “concerned about a lot of other things other than Taiwan.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “[S]o, this issue of Taiwan came up last night, and I know people have made a big deal about it. And I’m like, I wonder how many people around the country, if I gave them a map, could pick out Taiwan. I don’t think many, and not just in — I mean the whole country, never mind South Carolina.”

Graham responded, “Right. I think you’re 100% right, Sean. And I tripped up on one question last night, regarding Taiwan. But, I’ve said, many times, I’m not a politician, certainly not a career politician. I don’t speak politician. I was just honest, and I think that’s kind of a foreign concept. But I talked to several people today, I traveled around the state, and they said, we appreciated the fact that you were honest, and I did say, several times, that China is our enemy, a military and economic threat to the United States. Of course, Taiwan is our friend. But I think people in South Carolina are more worried about making ends meet. They’re concerned about boys in girl’s sports. One lady talked to me extensively about that today. They’re concerned about the 2nd Amendment. They’re concerned about the SAVE America Act, illegal immigration. So, they’re concerned about a lot of other things other than Taiwan.”

She added, “I know national security is important. We have a wonderful commander-in-chief. I know that we need to stand with Israel and the issues in Iran are serious. I understand all of that, but, again, I’m focused on the issues for everyday people in South Carolina that are struggling to make ends meet.”

Hannity added that he does think it’s “fair” if people want to judge Graham on the issue.

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