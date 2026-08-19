MS NOW’s Velshi: ‘Don’t Know’ What’s ‘Real Reasoning with Iran Wanting a Nuclear Weapon’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” guest host Ali Velshi stated that he doesn’t know what is the real reasoning behind Iran wanting a nuclear weapon, but control of the Strait of Hormuz might be a better tool than a nuclear weapon.

Velshi said, “Lots of countries have nuclear weapons. No country has used a nuclear weapon in a war situation except the United States. Generally speaking, people use them as deterrents. I don’t know what the real reasoning with Iran wanting a nuclear weapon is for.”

He continued, “But we gave them, with the Strait of Hormuz, something that might be more powerful. They now have more leverage than a North Korea that actually has a nuclear weapon.”

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