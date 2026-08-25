Jeffries: Shutdown ‘Occurred Because Democrats Have Made Clear’ We Wouldn’t Support the Spending Bill

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said that the lengthy government shutdown “occurred because Democrats have made clear we’re not going to support partisan Republican spending bills, in that instance, that gutted the healthcare of the American people.”

Jeffries said, “Leader Schumer and myself had one high-profile meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, in advance of the 43-day government shutdown, which, by the way, occurred because Democrats have made clear we’re not going to support partisan Republican spending bills, in that instance, that gutted the healthcare of the American people.”

He continued, “And we’re going to continue to battle them on tariffs — as we’ve done — battle them on Medicaid, battle them on the Affordable Care Act, battle them on Epstein, battle them on ICE funding, battle them on the reckless and costly war of choice in the Middle East, and, of course, battle them on the unprecedented corruption that has been unleashed on everyday Americans. But as I travel the country, Wolf, I also know that the American people want us in Washington to solve problems. And I’m not simply here to make a point, but I’m also here to make a difference. And we have a commitment to the American people to make a difference in their lives, so that they can live an affordable life, a comfortable life, and live a good life, which we know what that should look like. It’s a good-paying job, good housing, good healthcare, a good education for your children, and, when it’s all said and done, a good retirement.”

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