House Intel. Chair: ‘Kind of Took Our Eye Off the Ball’ with Counterintel. Threats

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) said that “We are so focused on the global war on terror that we kind of took our eye off the ball with other things, some of our great power adversaries, the CI threat that’s presented here. And so, I think we’ve had to roll that in” and specifically listed “China, Iran, Russia, even Cuba, and some nonstate actors” as counterintelligence threats.

Crawford said, “I think what we’ve discovered is that they’ve actually done a pretty remarkable job in implementing the recommendations of the original 9/11 Commission. So, that’s important to know. We haven’t had a large-scale attack in the intervening years. That’s good.”

He continued, “However, so much has changed in the intervening 25 years, so much. We are so focused on the global war on terror that we kind of took our eye off the ball with other things, some of our great power adversaries, the CI threat that’s presented here. And so, I think we’ve had to roll that in, we want to make sure that we’re preventing and we’re adopting a pre-left of boom posture as it applies to threats to the United States and the counterintelligence threats that exist from countries like China, Iran, Russia, even Cuba, and some nonstate actors as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett