MS NOW’s O’Donnell: Bessent Acting Like a ‘Terrorist’ While Iran Teaches ‘Effective Social Media Posting’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “acting like a worldwide economic terrorist” while the speaker of Iran’s Parliament “taught Natalie Harp and Donald Trump a thing or two today about devastatingly effective social media posting” with a message that O’Donnell laughed along with.

O’Donnell said, “Scott Bessent himself, in trying to sound threatening to Iran, described what he was talking about as quote, blowing up the global financial system, end quote. That’s his threat to Iran. And so, we now have Scott Bessent acting like a worldwide economic terrorist in the Treasury Department, who says that his plan to defeat Iran is to blow up the global financial system. The reason that did not sound threatening to Iran is that, even though Scott Bessent described his threat as blowing up the global financial system, he said, very, very clearly, that he’s not going to do that.”

Later, he added, “The most striking response to Scott Bessent’s childish threat came from the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, who taught Natalie Harp and Donald Trump a thing or two today about devastatingly effective social media posting, exhibiting a fluency in American culture that no one in the Trump White House has with Iranian culture.”

While chuckling, O’Donnell then said, “The speaker of Iran’s Parliament actually tweeted this” before reading the post while chuckling.

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