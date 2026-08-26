Sen. Klobuchar: ‘Donald Trump Is Threatening These Elections’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” the Democratic nominee for governor of Minnesota, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said President Donald Trump is “threatening” the midterm elections.

Klobuchar said, “You know, they have a right to mail in their ballot. And more and more people in our state, we have the highest, if not one of the top voter turnout every single election. And some of them go on election day. We have same-day registration, but a number of them are mailing in their ballots. And I especially tell them to mail in those ballots. Do it early. Make sure you vote. We have early voting—September 18. There is information on my website, AmyKlobuchar.com. And just make sure that you are voting and you do it early, because we know Donald Trump is threatening these elections.”

She added, “We saw it in that speech he gave in prime time. I’m concerned that he is not going to stand true to our democracy. So to me, the answer is, no matter what courts are saying in different states, that what you do is you have your right to mail in your ballot. Do it and vote, and vote like you believe you care about our democracy, because this guy is trying to tear it down.”

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