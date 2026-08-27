Leavitt: Democrats ‘Want to Talk About Affordability — They Voted to Raise Your Taxes’

On Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out the contradiction in Democrats raising the affordability issue in the midterm election cycle while showing a willingness to raise taxes.

“The president’s got this war chest, which he earned every cent of it by doing an endless amount of fundraisers,” co-host Brian Kilmeade said. “How much is he looking to spend in Texas to try to save Ken Paxton?”

Leavitt replied, “Well, I don’t have an exact dollar figure for you. I still am a government employee here at the White House today, but I — to spend money to ensure Republicans get over the finish line. I also know he’s going to be out there traversing the country, meeting with everyday Americans and campaigning on behalf of the great Republican candidates across the board. What your audience needs to remember is what this president and Republicans in Congress have done, the largest middle-class tax cuts in American history, no tax on tips for our workers, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security for our seniors. That’s putting more money in your pockets today, and Democrats voted against every single one of those policies.”

“So, they want to talk about affordability,” she continued. “They voted to raise your taxes. They voted against the largest middle-class tax cuts in American history. Look at our border. The president inherited a mess, a wide open border from the Democrats and the Biden administration. He sealed it on day one. We are deporting violent illegal alien criminals from this country. The Democrats are complete radicals on this issue. They want to open our prisons, abolish our police, and keep our borders wide open to countries and criminals all over this world. So, there’s a huge contrast on the ballot, and you’re going to continue to hear the president drive that contrast and travel across the country.”

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