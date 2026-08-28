Kellogg: Trump’s Right to Use Economic Pressure on Iran, But It’s ‘Going to Take a While’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that President Donald Trump is right to primarily rely on economic pressure on Iran over strikes, but “it’ll take time” for the strategy to work and “we’re on the path, it’s just going to take a while.”

Kellogg said, “I think the President’s kind of backed away from kinetic strikes and he’s going towards the economic side of the house, and he’s right.”

He added, “They’re going to shoot an occasional ballistic missile or they’re going to shoot occasional drones out there, but it’s not something that I would really be concerned about. Our military will handle it quite well. It’s the whole thing, we just need to kind of sit back and let this economic pressure work. It won’t happen overnight, it’ll take time to do it, but I think he’s on the right path. This is going to cause tremendous hardship within Iran itself and the people as well. And maybe they’ll [get] tired and start taking some action. So, we’re on the path, it’s just going to take a while.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett