Waltz: Canadian Trade Negotiations with U.S. ‘Bad Politics’ for Prime Minister Carney

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz discussed Canada’s trade negotiations with China under Prime Minister Mark Carney and the threat that could pose to the United States.

According to Waltz, Canada’s tack toward Beijing could threaten national security.

“Your perspective on what is happening with this our relationship right now with Canada, it does not look like Mark Carney wants any deal, certainly, not before the midterms,” host Laura Ingraham said.

“Well, hi, Laura. Look, there’s a couple of things I think that’s important to point out here,” Waltz replied. “Number one, let’s set the stage for what President Trump is not just attempting to do, is doing around the world. He is determined to reindustrialize the United States, to restore American manufacturing, to pull our supply chains back onto our shores, because as both he has said, Secretary Rubio, Secretary Bessent, the entire administration, economic security is absolutely national security. Number one. Number two, in the case of Canada, I have spoken with Secretary Bessent, with our great Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer, the deal was basically done, except that then Prime Minister Carney started to realize this was bad politics for him. He has run on being the tough guy against Trump. Elements of the deal, which was a fair deal on all sides, started to leak out, and suddenly he sends in some of his political team, on top of the negotiating team, and pulls out and starts spinning.”

“One of the pieces of the spin, to your point on China, was that we were demanding that Canada not enter into other types of trade agreements,” he continued. “That’s absolutely not true. What we said, what the team said was, look, if we’re going to give you very favorable tariff status, we’re going to give you the best deal of any other country that we trade with in the world. You can’t then let China take advantage what they call transshipment and start dumping their goods into Canada just to dump their goods in the United States, and we’re right back where we’ve been for many, many administration, so you’ve got to raise new candidate your tariffs on China, like importantly, like Mexico has done.”

“And I have to tell you what, in contrast to Prime Minister Carney, Sheinbaum down in Mexico is not saying, well, with us, has established a good relationship with the president, is working with us not just on cartels and national security, but also on these trade issues,” Waltz added. “At the end of the day, President Trump is going to put the American worker first.”

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