Kennedy: ‘You Need to Put Down the Bong if You Think that Iran and China Are Not Helping Russia’

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Sunday Briefing,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) insisted Iran and China were aiding Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

For that reason, the Louisiana Republican urged his colleagues in the House to pass a Russia sanctions bill that could get the “war settled.”

“One quick question on bills before I want to get to the map a little bit,” host Jackie Heinrich said. “You mentioned sanctions and tariffs and sort of the impact it’s having domestically. Does that have any nexus with the Russia sanctions bill that’s been kind of slow-walked by the White House? It’s been ready to go for many months in the Senate, but it would implicate China, and that could have a trickle-down effect? Does that play a role at all in how slowly this has moved?”

Kennedy replied, “Yes, certainly I think it has. I mean we’re always attentive to our relationship with China, but look, Russia’s not our friend. Putin has blood under his fingernails. We’ve got him down right now and we’re choking him. We need to choke him to death. It took us a year to pass the Russian sanctions bill. We’ve added tariffs to it. We passed the Senate overwhelmingly. The House needs to go pass it and we need to implement it and Russia will come to the table. It may not be overnight, but they’ll come to the table and we’ll get that war settled. But you need to put down the bong if you think that Iran and China are not helping Russia in that war.”

“They’re all related,” he continued. “The quarterback is Xi. Now, I don’t want America to be the world’s policeman, but I don’t want Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, or the Ayatollah in Iran to be either. And these are not warm and loving human beings. They understand one thing, hitting them right here, right between the eyes, and that’s why we need to pass the Russian sanctions bill.”

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