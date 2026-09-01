Carville: Dems Will Likely Win 7 Senate Seats, Securing Majority in Midterms

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats will likely win seven Senate seats and secure the majority in November’s midterms.

Discussing polls, Carville said, “Labor Day is kind of close to generally where you end up on election day. And when you look at the first-term midterms, I mean, Trump got really shellacked. And statistically he is more known, and more opposed, less popular now than he was going into those midterms.”

He added, “You knew we were going to have a good year in 18, and then it was maybe a little bit better than anticipated. I think this is going to be bigger. And what I’m hearing from some people who are pretty knowledgeable, and remember there are state legislative seats all over the country, and they say there’s eight Senate seats up for grabs. I can’t imagine if we don’t win at least seven of them. Usually when it tips, it tips in one party’s favor. I’ll sit here right now and say, I think the Democrats are going to be in the majority in the United States Senate on January 3. I just flat believe that. Now you know, I’ve flat believed that Harris was going to win and I was flat wrong. I could be wrong again. But everything I see and I look at the polls, maybe we are one point down in one of the eight.”

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