Dem Rep. Sherman on if El-Sayed Is Qualified: He’s Not ‘My First Choice’, I ‘Haven’t Sat Down and Compared’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) responded to a question on if Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is qualified to be in the Senate by saying that “I certainly haven’t sat down and compared. My first choice wouldn’t be Mike Rogers or Abdul. It would be someone else. In fact, I would have loved to see my colleague be nominated there.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Is he qualified to serve as the next senator from Michigan if he doesn’t denounce Hasan Piker and some of the things he said?”

Sherman answered, “There are hundreds of candidates running for Congress all over the country. I tend to support the Democrat, but — and I analyze a lot of House races. I don’t know. I haven’t — and I certainly haven’t sat down and compared. My first choice wouldn’t be Mike Rogers or Abdul. It would be someone else. In fact, I would have loved to see my colleague be nominated there. So, I don’t have a vote in Michigan. And, certainly, no one in Michigan has asked for my perspective.”

Leinz then cut in to follow up, “I guess it’s more a question of moral and ethical qualifications, and if Hasan Piker — not just with Abdul El-Sayed, but is exemplifying a struggle, internally, in the Democratic Party right now.”

Sherman responded, “Hasan Piker isn’t qualified to run for dogcatcher, nor would I support him for that, no matter which ticket he was on. Whether, and the level of involvement and parsing the individual words and on which day did which Senate candidate say what and what did they know about what we now know about Hasan Piker, that’s a lot of work for somebody who doesn’t have a vote in Michigan. The ballot in California has dozens of things on it. I studied the ballot in California. And if this was in my own state, I would analyze both candidates, and I’d particularly look to see, not only what did Piker say again and again, which is outrageous, but how closely connected is he with a particular Senate candidate.”

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