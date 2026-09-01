El-Sayed: I’m Now Apologizing for Temple Israel Attack Reaction Because I ‘Heard’ It ‘Caused a Lot of Pain’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed said that he’s now apologizing for his response to the Temple Israel attack several months later, because, “as I’ve traveled the state, I’ve heard that that comment caused a lot of pain,” and “I’ve had the opportunity to listen to folks, learn how it hit them.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “You actually apologized for those comments over the weekend. Why now, six months after your initial remarks?”

El-Sayed answered, “Because I’ve had the opportunity to listen to folks, learn how it hit them. My goal wasn’t to cause anybody pain at all. I grew up in the community in which Temple Israel sits. I got to go to bar and bat mitzvahs at Temple Israel. I’m grateful for the opportunity I got to spend with my Jewish sisters and brothers. And, as I’ve traveled the state, I’ve heard that that comment caused a lot of pain, and it was not my intention to cause any pain at all. But I’m big enough to apologize when I make mistakes. I understand that it’s not what people wanted to hear at the time.”

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