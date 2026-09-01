NPR’s Keith: El-Sayed’s Apology Is Acknowledgement Race Will Be Close

On Monday’s “PBS NewsHour,” NPR Senior Political Correspondent Tamara Keith said that Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed’s apology for his reaction to the Temple Israel attack “is an acknowledgement that this is going to be a very close race, you can’t just give up on any group of voters.”

Keith said, “I think that this is an acknowledgement that this is going to be a very close race, you can’t just give up on any group of voters. And he has work to do to win over Jewish voters.”

She continued, “That primary was incredibly bitter, and it centered, in many ways, around Jewish identity and around all kinds of things, that the — AIPAC was spending really heavily for his opponent. And he attacked AIPAC. And it is all part of the stew that is this race and trying to bring unity to Democrats, who were just bitterly divided in the primary.”

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