Dem Rep. Lieu: Secretary Lutnick and Secretary Hegseth Need to Resign

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said both Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth need to resign.

Host Jacob Soboroff said, “The Navy and the Army are both obviously in dire straits, and Pete Hegseth seems to be posting through it. What is your reaction to where we are right now?”

Lieu said, “I agree with Republican Senator Thom Tillis that Secretary Hegseth should resign. I served on four years in the U.S. military on active duty and additional 21 years in the reserves, and I’ve never seen this kind of chaos and dysfunction. I also know that the problems go much deeper than just one secretary.”

He continued, “The Iran war showed that a second-rate Iranian military damaged multiple U.S. bases, and that we’re running out of munitions. So now the whole world has seen that the United States cannot sustain a war, cannot defend our bases, cannot defend our allies. We need an entirely new defense strategy, with new tactics and new budget priorities.”

He added, “Commerce Secretary Lutnick, today, he said something really outrageous. He said no Americans died in the Iran war. He disrespected the people that died, and he disrespected their families. He needs to apologize, or else he needs to resign.”

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