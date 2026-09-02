Dem Rep. Pettersen on Democratic Socialists: ‘It Does Take a Big Tent’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) responded to efforts to denounce Democratic Socialists by members of the Democratic Party by saying that “it does take a big tent, and we have a wide range of views and people who are part of our party, voters and candidates.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “[W]hen it comes to fellow Democrats of yours trying to rebuke Democratic Socialists, even as the party is grappling in real time with what does it mean to be a Democrat, and how do we play the game of addition to, in your hopes, win back the House, Colorado has sort of been an epicenter for this, because your colleague, Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) lost to a DSA candidate. How are you thinking about this issue? Do you think that the party needs to be stronger speaking against DSA and DSA candidates?”

Pettersen answered, “I think that this party — it does take a big tent, and we have a wide range of views and people who are part of our party, voters and candidates. I think that what happened in Colorado is reflective of a very safe blue district, and also a lot of dynamics. People are really frustrated right now. And it’s kind of an anti-incumbent year. So, I think that it’s much more complicated than that. What happened in Denver is very different than what’s going on in Adams County in Colorado. So, we have — it’s really important that we have candidates that can run and win in the most competitive districts.”

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