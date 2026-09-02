Fetterman: ‘Smart’ to Have Control of Venezuela’s Oil, Need to Ensure Supply

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) discussed the Trump administration’s Venezuela oil deal and said that it is early, but “it’s smart, in order to have control over it, to make sure that we can produce oil and the necessary energy.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “We only have like a minute left, but your thought on President Trump’s Venezuela oil deal, is it too early to tell?”

Fetterman answered, “Well, I think — well, yeah, it’s early, but, so far, you have — remember, in early 2025, Joe Biden put a big $25 million bounty on that guy. Why? That just — that mean[s] kill him, right? 25 million if you kill him. So, we actually arrested him, and now he’s going to be on trial and it’s going to be a public trial. Overall, we all wanted him gone. Trump did something about it, and I supported that. Now, this [kind] of corrupt, broken government was in charge of one of the world’s largest oil resources. So, I think it’s smart, in order to have control over it, to make sure that we can produce oil and the necessary energy. As a world, we’re going to need more and more energy.”

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